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Photo 1589
Robin in the yard
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
1990
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Photo Details
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Main Gallery
Camera
NIKON D5
Taken
30th March 2026 4:44pm
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wildlife
,
bird
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robin
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