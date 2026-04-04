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Photo 1593
Hotel room texture
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
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Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
1996
photos
38
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110
following
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Photo Details
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Album
Main Gallery
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th April 2026 8:57am
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bed
,
b&w
,
hotel
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