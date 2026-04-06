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Rain. Finally. by jeffjones
Photo 1595

Rain. Finally.

A very dry winter, making the rain a welcome thing.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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