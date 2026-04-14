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Re-opening by jeffjones
Photo 1603

Re-opening

Hipstamatic image taken in the entry to King Dragon restaurant. They just reopened after being closed for extensive innovations and remodeling.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Jeff Jones

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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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