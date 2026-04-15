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Previous
Photo 1604
Lomography (Holga lens)
Playing with the cheap plastic Holga 60mm lens. These are basically lens caps with a cheap disposable camera plastic lens in it. The purpose is to get an artistic feel and imperfect results.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
2006
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Main Gallery
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NIKON D4
Taken
15th April 2026 4:16pm
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