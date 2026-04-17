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Prom - Night in Gotham by jeffjones
Photo 1606

Prom - Night in Gotham

Shooting an overview, playing with Hipstamatic during the prom court assembly. The dance is tomorrow night.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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