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Cat jump by jeffjones
Photo 1608

Cat jump

Testing out my "new" Nikon 28-105mm AF-D lens. Switching out from my other lenses that are either heavy f/2.8 or are DX crop factor.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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Islandgirl ace
Cute capture!
April 21st, 2026  
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