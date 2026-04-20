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Photo 1608
Cat jump
Testing out my "new" Nikon 28-105mm AF-D lens. Switching out from my other lenses that are either heavy f/2.8 or are DX crop factor.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
2012
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Islandgirl
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Cute capture!
April 21st, 2026
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