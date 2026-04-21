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Morning Moo by jeffjones
Photo 1609

Morning Moo

Every once in a while the cows will wander in to the fringes of the neighborhood and stand around, blocking the road or very near to it.

21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Jeff Jones

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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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