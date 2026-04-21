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Previous
Photo 1609
Morning Moo
Every once in a while the cows will wander in to the fringes of the neighborhood and stand around, blocking the road or very near to it.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
2013
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NIKON D4
Taken
21st April 2026 6:42am
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