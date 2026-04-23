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Overflowing Catalog by jeffjones
Photo 1611

Overflowing Catalog

1.3 MILLION images in the catalog - and that is just my one HDD.

Maybe I need to stop taking photos
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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