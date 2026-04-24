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MY opinion by jeffjones
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MY opinion

They give you a penny for your thoughts, and then you have to put in your 2-cents. Somebody is making money off of us.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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Sid ace
FWIW they must be worth a fortune by now…! great image, works well in mono...
April 24th, 2026  
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