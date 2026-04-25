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Previous
Photo 1615
Concerned after the collision
A quail crashed into the living room window and lay dazed in our front yard. Its partner kept close watch until the both managed to fly away.
Had to shoot this through some dirty and scratched window glass and then used Lightroom Classic and Topaz Photo ai to bring back contrast and fix some of the mess from the glass.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
2021
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Main Gallery
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NIKON D5
Taken
25th April 2026 6:11pm
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quail
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