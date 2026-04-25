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Concerned after the collision by jeffjones
Photo 1615

Concerned after the collision

A quail crashed into the living room window and lay dazed in our front yard. Its partner kept close watch until the both managed to fly away.

Had to shoot this through some dirty and scratched window glass and then used Lightroom Classic and Topaz Photo ai to bring back contrast and fix some of the mess from the glass.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Jeff Jones

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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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