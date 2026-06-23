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Build past the graffiti by jeffjones
Photo 1651

Build past the graffiti

Not sure what it is, but they are building something big on the west end of Gallup
23rd June 2026 23rd Jun 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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