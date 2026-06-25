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Photo 1653
No Long glass -2 deer
When you decide the vehicles has too much stuff already and you opt not to pack the Nikon 200-400 f/4 and 1.4 teleconverter. And instead think "The Nikon D5 and 28-105 lens will be plenty".
The two deer are mocking me so strongly.
25th June 2026
25th Jun 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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NIKON D5
Taken
25th June 2026 4:12pm
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