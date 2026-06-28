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Photo 1656
Fargo Steps
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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Main Gallery
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2026 2:09pm
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Babs
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Fabulous patterns, shapes and light. Perfect in black and white fav
June 29th, 2026
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