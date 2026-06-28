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Fargo Steps by jeffjones
Photo 1656

Fargo Steps

28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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Babs ace
Fabulous patterns, shapes and light. Perfect in black and white fav
June 29th, 2026  
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