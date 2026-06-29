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Photo 1657
Tracker in Hipstamatic B&W
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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Main Gallery
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10.7.4
Taken
5th July 2026 5:24pm
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