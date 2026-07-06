Previous
Next
Irrigation channel in South part of Fargo by jeffjones
Photo 1664

Irrigation channel in South part of Fargo

Paused on my bike ride to see the grass ledge illusion
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact