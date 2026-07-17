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Previous
Photo 1673
Return of the Cranes
Brought my Nikon along to visit mom today, and the Sandhill Cranes were in the exact same spot as last night. Missed focus slightly, so processed using Topaz Photo studio.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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NIKON D5
Taken
17th July 2026 11:53am
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sandhill crane
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