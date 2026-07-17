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Return of the Cranes by jeffjones
Photo 1673

Return of the Cranes

Brought my Nikon along to visit mom today, and the Sandhill Cranes were in the exact same spot as last night. Missed focus slightly, so processed using Topaz Photo studio.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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