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Yard - front by jeffjones
Photo 1674

Yard - front

Light was not in my favor to show the whole space. The city of Altoona, Wisconsin has created a restaurant space out of shipping containers in their little downtown area.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Jeff Jones

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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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