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Photo 1674
Yard - front
Light was not in my favor to show the whole space. The city of Altoona, Wisconsin has created a restaurant space out of shipping containers in their little downtown area.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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18th July 2026 8:52am
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