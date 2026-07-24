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Photo 1677
Sister-in-Law’s garden
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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