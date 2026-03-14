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Pottery B&W alternative
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1968
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NIKON D5
Taken
15th March 2026 5:53pm
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