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Flower with real lens
Same subject, but shot with a Nikon 28-70 AF-S lens.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
2006
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NIKON D5
Taken
15th April 2026 4:18pm
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