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39 / 365
Arizona rocks
alternate shot from I-40 stop in Arizona
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
2020
photos
39
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112
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NIKON D4
Taken
24th April 2026 7:09pm
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arizona
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