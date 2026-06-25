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Dog Tired by jeffjones
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Dog Tired

Drove 1900 miles in three days - Lake Havasu, Arizona (right on the California border a bit south of I-40 to Gallup, NM on day 1 (400 miles), Day 2 was 850 miles to Holdrege, Nebraska via Colorado and Kansas. Day 3 made it to Fargo, ND,
25th June 2026 25th Jun 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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