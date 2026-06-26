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Cotton Seed curb by jeffjones
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Cotton Seed curb

Crossed the South Dakota/North Dakota state line on I-29 and stopped at the rest area.
26th June 2026 26th Jun 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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