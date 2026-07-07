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Strange Skies by jeffjones
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Strange Skies

Shortly after the rain stopped the sky got weird. Shot with Daylight balance to be sure to get realistic colors, not auto WB to mess it up
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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