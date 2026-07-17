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Sandhill - Day 2 by jeffjones
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Sandhill - Day 2

alternate shot with Nikon D5 and Sigma 70-300 lens
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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