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Yard - Back by jeffjones
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Yard - Back

From inside the Yard.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Are those shipping containers? They seem to be becoming the new fad.
July 21st, 2026  
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