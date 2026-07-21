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Waffle abstract by jeffjones
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Waffle abstract

Mom's ancient waffle maker.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Good one!
July 21st, 2026  
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