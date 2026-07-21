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Waffle abstract
Mom's ancient waffle maker.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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NIKON D5
Taken
21st July 2026 12:21pm
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Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
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Good one!
July 21st, 2026
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