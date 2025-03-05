Sign up
20 / 365
Red Rock park small stage
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
Drone Images
L2D-20c
5th March 2025 12:33pm
new mexico
,
gallup
,
dji
,
red rock park
,
drone.
