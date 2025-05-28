Previous
2 Sisters by jeffwatts
38 / 365

2 Sisters

Well there are 3 sisters (names of three rock pillars). But this picture is only showing 2 of them. The 3rd is of camera to the right.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

No Ansel

@jeffwatts
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Just gorgeous!
May 29th, 2025  
