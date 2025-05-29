Previous
Spindle Fossil by jeffwatts
39 / 365

Spindle Fossil

Mistaken Point, home of 600+ million year old fossils like this. An exposed slab of sediment sitting on the coast of Newfoundland
29th May 2025 29th May 25

No Ansel

@jeffwatts
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact