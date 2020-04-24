Sign up
Photo 964
Garden Ornament.
Taken With:-
Lumix G1.
Russian Preset Helios 44-2 Lens 58mm.
Made approx in the 1970’s.
Camera Mode Black and White (Standard).
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Graham
@jelley_baby
964
photos
1
followers
3
following
264% complete
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G1
Taken
24th April 2020 11:11am
