Django by jellynn
Django

Jour de pluie, mon loulou regarde par la fenêtre.
J'ai décidé de commencé le challenge aujourd'hui, afin de travailler ma technique photo ...


Rainy Day, my boy Looking through the window.
Today I've decided to start the challenge, hoping to increase my skills :)
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Jennifer

@jellynn
