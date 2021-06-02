Previous
Next
River Trent by jemimaj19
1 / 365

River Trent

Taken from the car, the river rises and falls and each time I see it, it looks different, the old power station at Willington stands proud in the background, it is an iconic landmark in Derbyshire which always reminds me I am on my way home.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Jemima19

@jemimaj19
This is my first time so bare with me! I am going to give this a try as I love photography but have lost...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise