1 / 365
River Trent
Taken from the car, the river rises and falls and each time I see it, it looks different, the old power station at Willington stands proud in the background, it is an iconic landmark in Derbyshire which always reminds me I am on my way home.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Jemima19
@jemimaj19
This is my first time so bare with me! I am going to give this a try as I love photography but have lost...
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd June 2021 2:58pm
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
water
,
trees
,
power
,
clouds
,
river
,
station
,
countryside
,
fields
,
trent
,
derbyshire
,
repton
,
willington
