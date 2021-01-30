Previous
The Ideology of beauty by jemmmirasmercado
The Ideology of beauty

Beauty is a manufactured masquerade that hides the stigma of the ill-favored.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Jemm Miras Mercado

@jemmmirasmercado
