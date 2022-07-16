Previous
End of the day by jenbo
7 / 365

End of the day

Another hot day and a stroll down to the sea front to cool off.
A paddle in the incoming tide as the sun starts to descend on its daily ritual.
Trying not to think too much about the predicted extreme heat coming our way!!
Jenny

