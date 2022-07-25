Sign up
13 / 365
Bring me sunshine....or at least water!
These poor sunflowers looked so fresh and inviting last week.
'Come and buy me, take me home and watch me grow'
Poor things didn't stand a chance. Sadly neglected.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
13
photos
4
followers
5
following
3% complete
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
25th July 2022 6:40pm
Tags
flowers
,
supermarket
,
sunflowers
