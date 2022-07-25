Previous
Bring me sunshine....or at least water! by jenbo
13 / 365

Bring me sunshine....or at least water!

These poor sunflowers looked so fresh and inviting last week.
'Come and buy me, take me home and watch me grow'
Poor things didn't stand a chance. Sadly neglected.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
3% complete

