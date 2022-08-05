Previous
Rosa Rugosa by jenbo
Rosa Rugosa

Took this pic a few days ago. Wasn't sure what it was.
This shrub was growing on the roadside and covered with these giant berries and a few glimpses of a bright pink rose. Probably been there for years and I've not noticed it before!
Jenny

I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
