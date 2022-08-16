Previous
Moody skies! by jenbo
35 / 365

Moody skies!

Quick walk along the beach yesterday evening.
The sun still has an hour or so before it disappears beyond the horizon once again.
I just love the way it casts it's light through the moody skies.
Jenny

@jenbo
