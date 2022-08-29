Previous
One man's rubbish is another man's treasure! by jenbo
51 / 365

One man's rubbish is another man's treasure!

Sunday morning Car Boot Sale ~ not to be missed.
You never know what you might find!!
Jenny

I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
