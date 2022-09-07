Previous
On reflection by jenbo
On reflection

Tried to catch a decent sunset tonight but sadly wasn't having any luck. However, I was quite pleased to find the reflection of the Pier entrance in the large picture window!
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Phil Howcroft ace
yes the reflection looks good as does the muted colours and tones, thanks for the follow
September 6th, 2022  
