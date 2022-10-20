Previous
Next
'Stumpy' by jenbo
103 / 365

'Stumpy'

My clever sister has created this Halloween sculpture of a witch and her cauldron. Modelled on an old tree stump....hence 'Stumpy'
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise