Previous
Next
I've been spotted! by jenbo
104 / 365

I've been spotted!

This fella landed 15 feet away from me on the other side of the ditch.
I wasn't quick enough to get a decent capture before he eyeballed me and took off again.
Better luck next time!!
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise