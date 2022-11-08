Previous
Really!! by jenbo
Really!!

Fill in ~ Snapped this candid shot last month. I loved the way the girls were engrossed in their gossip.
Reminded me of time spent in coffee bars as a teenager.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
