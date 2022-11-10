Sign up
124 / 365
Yummy Scrummy! 😋
Made this delicious chicken and mushroom hotpot for supper last night.
Probably too many calories but definitely scrummy!!!
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
0
0
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
124
photos
11
followers
11
following
33% complete
View this month »
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
9th November 2022 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
chicken
,
yummy
,
supper
,
casserole
,
hotpot
