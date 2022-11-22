Sign up
136 / 365
19th Century Turnpike Cottage
19th Century Turnpike Cottage at Westhay. Gates were erected across main thoroughfares to collect tolls from travellers. In this case, Wedmore to Glastonbury. The tiny dwelling was built to house the toll collectors.
(Fill in shot)
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Tags
cottage
,
historic
,
toll
,
turnpike
