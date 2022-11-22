Previous
Next
19th Century Turnpike Cottage by jenbo
136 / 365

19th Century Turnpike Cottage

19th Century Turnpike Cottage at Westhay. Gates were erected across main thoroughfares to collect tolls from travellers. In this case, Wedmore to Glastonbury. The tiny dwelling was built to house the toll collectors.

(Fill in shot)
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise