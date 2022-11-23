Previous
Blowin' a hoolie by jenbo
137 / 365

Blowin' a hoolie

Didn't hang around this afternoon. Thunder and lightening overhead and blowing a gale down the channel. Quick shot of Clevedon Pier and back in the car!
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

