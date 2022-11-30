Previous
Sunlight on the water by jenbo
144 / 365

Sunlight on the water

Fill in shot taken a month ago. Love the light reflecting on the lake.
30th November 2022

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
40% complete

Photo Details

