Easter 'Stumpy' Bunny by jenbo
Easter 'Stumpy' Bunny

My clever sister's latest adaptation of the tree stump outside her house. Today we have the Easter Bunny....We have had a lot of rain. I hope he's still standing come Easter weekend!
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
