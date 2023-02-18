Sign up
224 / 365
Easter 'Stumpy' Bunny
My clever sister's latest adaptation of the tree stump outside her house. Today we have the Easter Bunny....We have had a lot of rain. I hope he's still standing come Easter weekend!
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
225
photos
11
followers
14
following
61% complete
View this month »
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S9050
Taken
19th February 2023 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
eggs
,
rabbit
,
spring
,
easter
