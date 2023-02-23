Sign up
229 / 365
Excavating the carpark
Massive problems! My camera's causing me problems.
Fill in shot.
It's all been dug up and relaid. Resembled a paddling pool when we got a downpour.
Thankfully, all sorted now...wish I could say the same about my camera!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
0
0
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
232
photos
11
followers
14
following
63% complete
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Views
6
365
COOLPIX S9050
24th August 2022 6:18pm
water
,
flood
,
carpark
,
excavation
,
digger
